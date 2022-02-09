Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final. Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European champions and the Asian champions. A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012. Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus.