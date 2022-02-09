Lakers’ Westbrook out with sore back against Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook was out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness. It was the first game Westbrook has missed this season. The Lakers were playing the second of a back-to-back at Portland, after falling short 131-116 at home against Milwaukee. Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth.