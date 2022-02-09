Kim rides big 1st run to defense of Olympic halfpipe title

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run to easily defend her Olympic halfpipe title. The last rider to drop into the halfpipe, and with the contest already over, the 21-year-old from California still attempted to go big on a trick one last time. She fell, picked herself up and casually glided the rest of the way down the halfpipe. She greeted her fellow medalists at the bottom with an embrace. On this day, the only real drama was for second place, with 32-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain taking silver in her fifth Olympics. Sena Tomita of Japan held off Cai Xuetong of China for bronze.