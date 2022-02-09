Jacobellis finally wins Olympic gold medal, 1st for US

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis is finally an Olympic gold medalist. Let that sink in for a moment because Jacobellis has been trying for 16 years. Jacobellis helped make the wild sport of snowboardcross famous. After all, who could forget her premature celebration as she approached the finish line in the 2006 Turin Games, an ill-timed board grab that sent her tumbling out of the lead. Now Jacobellis will be remembered as the first American gold medalist at the Beijing Olympics. She reached the top of the podium hours after Mikaela Shiffrin had another stunning early exit on the Alpine ski hill.