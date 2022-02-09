In Olympic doubles luge, Germany reigns supreme once again

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Another German Olympic luge threepeat. The best sliding nation in the world is leaving absolutely no doubt at the Beijing Games. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the doubles title at the Olympics for their third consecutive gold medal in the event. They finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.653 seconds to hold off German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 0.099 seconds. Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria survived a wobble just before the finish line to get the bronze. Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander were 11th for the U.S. in their Olympic debut.