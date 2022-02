GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tanner Holden tossed in 21 points to lead Wright State past Green Bay 79-62. Grant Basile added 19 points for the Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon League), who won their fourth straight game. Kamari McGee scored a season-high 24 points for the Phoenix (4-19, 3-11), who have now lost six games in a row.