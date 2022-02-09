Caden Clark loaned back to NY Red Bulls by RB Leipzig

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Clark’s switch to RB Leipzig is being delayed. The 18-year-old American midfielder was loaned to the New York Red Bulls for the 2022 Major League Soccer season by sister club RB Leipzig. The deal includes an option to extend. Clark signed with the German club in June, agreeing to a contract through 2024, then was loaned back to the MLS team through the rest of the 2021 season. Jesse Marsch was New York’s coach from 2015-18 and was Leipzig’s coach from the start of the 2021-22 season until he was fired in December.