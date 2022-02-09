Big 12 fines Texas $25,000 for fans storming court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has fined Texas $25,000 and issued a public reprimand as penalty for fans storming the court after the No. 20 Longhorns beat No. 8 Kansas. Texas beat the Jayhawks 79-76 on Monday. League Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said host schools have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court. Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game his team didn’t have any problems getting off the court as the crowd rushed in.