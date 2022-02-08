Young has 34 as Hawks crush trade-depleted Pacers, 133-112

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 34 points and the Atlanta Hawks regained their 3-point touch and overwhelmed the trade-depleted Indiana Pacers 133-112. After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots. John Collins added 20 points as the Hawks regrouped after losing two straight games and three of four. Young, Collins and most starters sat out the fourth quarter. Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points. The Pacers had only eight healthy players. Thursday’s six-player trade sent three players, including two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, to Sacramento.