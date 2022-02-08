Wizards’ Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season. The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure. Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis. He was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament. He was then examined again Tuesday by Dr. Michele Carlson, a hand specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and the Wizards medical team.