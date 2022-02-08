Vanderbilt’s balanced attack sends it past Missouri 70-62

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points and Quentin Millora-Brown and Jordan Wright each recorded a double-double and Vanderbilt pulled away from Missouri near the end for a 70-62 win. Kaleb Brown’s desperation, end-of-the shot clock 3-pointer with 4:52 gave the Tigers a 58-57 lead, their first lead since a 22-18 advantage with 4:21 before halftime. Brown’s basket capped a five-and-a-half minute span in which Missouri outscored the Commodores 20-8 after trailing 49-38 with 10:22 left. But Vanderbilt responded with a 9-0 run, and Pippen’s basket with 1:27 left made it 66-58 to help seal it.