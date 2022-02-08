Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. The Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel barely two weeks after the season ended. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel and credits them with developing a culture that has been essential to their success. Robinson has overseen six straight winning seasons since being hired in January 2016. That ranks second in the NFL in that span. Vrabel has won 43 games in his four seasons.