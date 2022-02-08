Swider hits 5 3s, scores 21; Syracuse beats BC 73-64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Cole Swider tied his season high with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Joseph Girard III scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Syracuse never trailed it its 73-64 win over Boston College. Swider made 6 of 11 from the field and finished with eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Jaeden Zackery had 18 points for Boston College (9-13, 4-8) and Quinten Post added 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. The Eagles missed their first 10 from the field and their first 11 3-point shots and Swider made 3-pointers 44 seconds apart to give the Orangemen a double-digit lead with 8 minutes left before halftime. Syracuse has won four in a row overall and seven straight against the Eagles.