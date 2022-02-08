Sidney Crosby scores 499th, Penguins rally past Bruins 4-2

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2. Danton Heinen scored twice in a 28-second span in the second period, and Crosby added another with 7:07 left in the frame, moving him one goal shy of joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to score 500 goals in the regular season. Tristan Jarry stopped 43 shots for the Penguins, and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game winless streak.