Sacking QBs has always been passion for Bengals’ Hendrickson

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Trey Hendrickson was once a touchdown-catching tight end in high school. Demolishing quarterbacks, though, just always felt better than spiking footballs. Pass rushing is a passion for the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end. Hendrickson says he has scored touchdowns and sacked quarterbacks; nothing comes close to a sack. His 27 1/2 sacks over the last two regular seasons rank him third in the NFL in that stretch. Hendrickson has 14 this season in his first with Cincinnati after signing a four-year, $60 million deal last March. That comes after a breakout last season in his fourth year with New Orleans.