Rodionov upsets 6th seed, No. 7 Giron advances in Dallas

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Qualifier Jurij Rodionov of Austria defeated sixth-seeded American Maxime Cressy of 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 at the inaugural Dallas Open.Paris-born Cressy was the first of the eight seeded players to lose his match. A former UCLA player, Cressy now lives in Hermosa Beach, Calif.The only other seeded player on the courts was No. 7 Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Giron, another former UCLA Bruin, defeated countryman Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-4. The former collegiate player at Tennessee has been ranked as high as 41st in the world.