Patriots rehire former Giants coach Joe Judge as assistant

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mas. (AP) — The Patriots are bringing back Joe Judge as an offensive assistant less than a month after he was fired as head coach of the Giants. Judge served as an assistant in New England for eight seasons. He rejoins Bill Belichick’s staff after going 10-23 over two seasons in New York. The hiring also ends a string of departures by Belichick’s assistant since the Patriots’ season ended with a wild-card playoff loss at Buffalo on Jan. 15. Since then, former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been hired as head coach of the Raiders. Former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler also became the Raiders’ new general manager.