Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in men’s 1,500 speedskating

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands has become the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters. He edged teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games. The reigning world champion, Krol broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn’t last very long. Nuis went even faster in the very next pairing, crossing the line with a blistering time of 1 minute, 43.21 seconds. The bronze went to South Korea’s Kim Minseok, who was more than a second behind the winner.