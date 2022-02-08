Ledecka defends Olympic snowboard PGS title, ski racing next

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic defended her Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom title. She will now switch over to ski racing to try and defend her super-G crown. Ledecka became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports at the same Winter Games four years ago in South Korea. She has a chance to repeat the feat in China. Ledecka beat Daniela Ulbing of Austria for gold along the side-by-side course. Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia earned the bronze. Benjamin Karl of Austria held off Tim Mastnak of Slovenia for gold in the men’s race. Russian athlete Vic Wild picked up the bronze.