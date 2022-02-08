Klaebo retains Olympic sprint title, Sundling also gets gold

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is still the fastest man on the sprint course. The Norwegian cross-country skier defended his Olympic sprint title at the Beijing Games. He led the final for the entire race and punched the air when he crossed the finish line. Frederico Pellegrino of Italy took silver and Russian skier Alexander Terenteva earned bronze. Jonna Sundling of Sweden went into the final of the women’s race wearing bib No. 1 after qualifying with the fastest time and carried that momentum to the finish line. Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States earned bronze.