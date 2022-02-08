Jets beat Wild 2-0; Connor Hellebuyck posts third shutout

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal as the Winnipeg Jets defeated Minnesota 2-0 to halt the Wild’s six-game winning streak. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Nate Schmidt added an empty-net goal for the Jets and Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots for Minnesota (28-11-4), which entered the game on a season-high, 10-game point streak (9-1-1)). A season-best, six-game point streak on the road also ended (5-1-1).