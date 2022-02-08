Iowa athletics appoints interim diversity, inclusion leader

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa athletic department announced Lew Montgomery will serve in an interim role in support of the department’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Montgomery’s appointment comes after assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion Broderick Binns accepted a job outside the university. Montgomery has been the university’s Finance and Operation Department’s associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion and employment experience. He played football for the Hawkeyes from 1989-92. The athletic department has prioritized diversity, inclusion and equity since a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in the football program.