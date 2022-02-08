Ingram scores 26, surging Pelicans top Rockets 110-97

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Houston Rockets 110-97 on to extend their winning streak to four games. Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram’s 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans.