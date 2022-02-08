Ike lifts Wyoming over Utah St. 78-76 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime. Drake Jeffries’ deep 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim, but Ike grabbed the rebound from under the basket and scored off the glass with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Rylan Jones missed a layup at the buzzer for Utah State. Hunter Maldonado scored 23 points for for Wyoming (20-3, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Brandon Horvath tied a season high with 20 points for the Aggies (15-10, 6-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped.