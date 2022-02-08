Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks’ 131-116 win over Lakers

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Khris Middleton scored all 21 of his points in the first half of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA’s two teams. Milwaukee jumped to a 24-point lead in the first half with 70% shooting and led by 30 midway through the third quarter before surviving the Lakers’ strong late rally.