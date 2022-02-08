Flyers captain, All-Star MVP Giroux faces deadline decision

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux has a tough decision to make before next month’s NHL trade deadline. Giroux continues to shine, even as the Flyers scuffle at the bottom of the standings. His three goals scored over the weekend in the All-Star game was just one more showcase moment for him as the March 21 trade deadline draws close. Giroux would have to waive his no-movement clause for the Flyers to trade him. Giroux has downplayed his impending decision and declined to discuss what could make him give the Flyers a list of teams he would consider as a potential trade destination.