HOUSTON — Max Fiedler had 16 points to lead six Rice players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Jarvis Christian 98-63. Mylyjael Poteat added 14 points for the Owls on Tuesday night. Carl Pierre chipped in 13, Riley Abercrombie scored 12 and Travis Evee had 12. McShane Wyatt led the Bulldogs with 18 points.