Errol Spence, Yordenis Ugás book 147-pound bout for April 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welterweight champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugás will meet in a title unification bout April 16 in Arlington, Texas. The fighters’ promoters announced the deal for Spence to defend his WBC and IBF belts against WBA champion Ugás at AT&T Stadium, the massive home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Spence has been the IBF’s 147-pound champion since 2017, and he added the WBC title in 2019 by beating Shawn Porter. Spence was scheduled to fight eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas last summer, but Spence withdrew 11 days before the bout with a torn retina. Ugás stepped in for Spence on short notice and earned the biggest victory of his career.