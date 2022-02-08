Doncic’s 33 points, 11 assists lead Mavs past Pistons 116-86

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists, Jalen Bruson scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons 116-86. The Mavs won their third game in a row. Doncic was three rebounds shy of his third consecutive triple-double. Hamidou Diallo had 18 points to lead the Pistons, who have lost five in a row and nine of 10. Jeramie Grant had 15 points and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 15 rebounds. The Pistons played their fourth game in a row without standout rookie Cade Cunningham, their leading scorer who missed the chance to play at home before family and friends because of a hip injury.