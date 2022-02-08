Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sidelined confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding.” He says it was about two competitive people trying to win. Bouknight said Tuesday that he has talked with Borrego and that all is good. Bouknight played only the final 14 seconds of the third quarter objected to something Borrego said to him on the bench prior to the start of the fourth quarter and stood up to confront the situation. Neither Bouknight nor Borrego has discussed what was said though the player was later escorted to the locker room by an assistant coach. The team has said Bouknight is not facing any disciplinary action.