Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:49 AM

Bengals’ RB Mixon quietly produces best year of his career

KION 2020

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Running back Joe Mixon overcame injuries and suffered through four losing seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals on his road to the Super Bowl. Overshadowed somewhat by the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase aerial show, the 25-year-old Mixon had his best season in 2021. Utilized as a three-down back for the first time, his 1,205 rushing yards were third best in the NFL. He ran for 13 touchdowns, while catching 342 passes for a career-high 314 receiving yards and three more scores. The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday in SoFi Stadium.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content