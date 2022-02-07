Wüst wins 1,500 for 6th career Olympic gold, 12th medal

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title in the 1,500 meters with an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72. The bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. The mighty Dutch team won its second gold in three speedskating events to set itself up for another big performance. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The American finished 10th.