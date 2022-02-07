Sweden’s Sara Hector wins Olympic GS gold after Shiffrin out

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector capped a recent career resurgence by winning the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. The win is her first individual victory at a major championship. The 29-year-old Hector finished two runs down a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center in an unofficial combined time of 1 minute, 55.69 seconds. Federica Brignone of Italy was 0.28 seconds slower over the two legs to add a silver medal to the bronze she won in the GS at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third.