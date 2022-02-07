Suit alleging UCLA doctor sex abuse settled for over $100M

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California has agreed to pay more than $100 million to settle allegations that several hundred women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist. The settlement was reached on behalf of women who say they were groped or otherwise abused by Dr. James Heaps during decades when he saw patients. Heaps also has pleaded not guilty to 21 criminal counts. The suit is one of hundreds brought against universities over accusations of doctor sex abuse. USC reached more than $1 billion in settlements for two cases and last month, and the University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement.