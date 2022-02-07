Saints’ Kamara freed from jail after battery arrest in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is out of jail after he was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge alleging he beat and injured a person at a Las Vegas nightclub. Court and jail records showed that Kamara posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center. He has a March 8 court date on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The records did not identify his attorney. The Saints and Kamara’s agent didn’t immediately respond to messages about the arrest. Kamara was arrested Sunday, after playing in the NFL Pro Bowl game.