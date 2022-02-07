No. 23 Murray State set to play with 1st ranking since 2015

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 23 Murray State will play two games this week with its first AP Top 25 ranking since 2015. The Racers are unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference. Coach Matt McMahon says the ranking is a “big deal” and that he has a mature enough team to handle the extra attention. Murray State plays Thursday at Tennessee State, and then visits Morehead State on Saturday. The AP Top 25 schedule includes No. 1 Auburn looking to extend a 19-game winning streak. Second-ranked Gonzaga faces No. 22 Saint Mary’s in a matchup against the week’s other new addition to the poll.