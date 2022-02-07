Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:41 AM

Miserable day on slopes for American stars Shiffrin, Gerard

KION 2020

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — It was a miserable day on the mountains outside of Beijing for American stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Red Gerard. Shiffrin’s opening race in the Beijing Olympics ended quickly with a rare mistake and a rare Did Not Finish. Shiffrin was favored to defend her gold medal in the giant slalom but instead crashed out a few seconds and five gates into the race. She lost control coming around a left-turn gate and fell onto her hip on a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. Gerard was the defending gold medalist in men’s slopestyle but was knocked off the podium.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content