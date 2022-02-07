Hungary steps in to host 2022 swimming world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimming will have world championships after all in 2022. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the sport’s world governing body jointly announced the “extraordinary” event starting June 18. It fills a gap left by the scheduled event in Japan being pushed back to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s best swimmers, divers and water polo players are now set to have three world championships in about 18 months. Then the 2024 Paris Olympics follow soon after. Fukuoka will now host in July 2023 and Doha, Qatar will host the championships January 2024.