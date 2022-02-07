Geisenberger, once again, leads Olympic women’s luge event

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger has been here twice before, holding the lead midway through the Olympic women’s luge race. Both times, she won gold. She’s not celebrating this time quite yet. As many other medal hopefuls — including the two USA Luge Olympic veterans — slipped, skidded and crashed their way out of contention, the German sliding star found a way to be better than anyone else through two runs at the Beijing Games. Geisenberger ended Monday night with a combined time of 1 minute, 56.825 seconds, about two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Anna Berreiter and more than a half-second up on Tatyana Ivanova of the Russian Olympic Committee.