By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana became the most decorated short track speedskater in Olympic history in Beijing. She won the 500 meters to collect her 10th medal after earning silver in the new mixed team relay. She did it with her American husband by her side. Anthony Lobello Jr. coaches his wife and that has created a rift with the Italian skating federation and national team staff. Fontana felt so unwelcome at home that she relocated to Hungary to train in the lead-up to Beijing. The couple could be celebrating again on Olympic ice. Fontana has a chance at a third medal in the 3,000 relay.