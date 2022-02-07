Chinese teen Su Yiming takes silver in Olympic slopestyle

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Wirter

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Chinese teenager Su Yiming was a surprise silver medalist in the Olympic men’s slopestyle competition. The 17-year-old who once was a child actor and now a snowboarder couldn’t mask his emotions over the moment. Su was awestruck by all of it. Of course the medal. But also being so close to childhood idol Mark McMorris of Canada. It was also a special moment to hear McMorris talk about about how they first met and how proud he was of Su to earn a medal. Su could very well be the impetus if snowboarding takes off in China.