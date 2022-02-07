Canada surges to 4-2 win over US in Olympic women’s hockey

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin capped a three-goal run by scoring on a penalty shot with 2:35 left in the second period and Canada upended the defending Olympic champion United States 4-2 to claim the women’s hockey tournament’s top seed entering the playoff round. The two global hockey powers are still expected to meet once more in the gold-medal final next week. Brianne Jenner scored twice, Poulin had a goal and assist and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Canada. Alex Carpenter and Dani Cameranesi scored for the Americans. Maddie Rooney stopped 23 shots.