Beekman 3 gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row. Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke. Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.