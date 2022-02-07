Austrian skier Mayer defends super-G title at Olympics

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer defended his title in the super-G at the Beijing Games and added a third Olympic gold medal to his collection. Mayer raised his ski pole in the air as he crossed the line and then faced an anxious wait. His time was almost beaten by the very next skier. Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished second and World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was third. Mayer broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He won the downhill title at the Sochi Olympics. Mayer also earned bronze on Monday in the downhill.