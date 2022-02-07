Auburn, Gonzaga stay 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas Tech up to 9th

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Auburn is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga earned the other 13 votes and has been ranked No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top. Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky rounded out the top five. Texas Tech rose five spots to No. 9 under first-year coach Mark Adams. No. 22 Saint Mary’s and No. 23 Murray State entered the poll. Murray State’s poll appearance is its first since March 2015. Iowa State and LSU fell out from last week.