Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:13 PM

Twice on Olympic ice is nice for American curler Chris Plys

KION 2020

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Just because he made an early exit from the Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament doesn’t mean the week has been a waste for Chris Plys. The American failed to qualify for the playoffs in the two-person, coed event in Beijing. But Plys is also one of a handful of curlers with a second chance at a medal. Some national federations require players to choose mixed doubles or four-person curling at the Olympics. Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson will also be attempting the double in Beijing.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content