Ryoyu Kobayashi wins normal hill competition at Olympics

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan won the Olympic ski jumping gold medal on the normal hill. Kobayashi jumped last and best. He cleared 99.5 meters and had 129.6 points thanks to his graceful style from start to finish. Manuel Fettner of Austria won silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland earned bronze. Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing from the Beijing Games because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.