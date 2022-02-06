Olympics Live: Russians solidify hold on team skating gold

BEIJING (AP) — The Russians have solidified their hold on the team figure skating gold medal at the Beijing Games. That’s despite an unexpected fall by their pairs duo of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksander Galliamov. There are two disciplines remaining at Capital Indoor Arena. Mishina and Galliamov’s score of 145.20 points gave their team the maximum 10 points. A disappointing program by the American duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier left a dead heat for the silver medal. The Americans got just six points, while Japan got a strong program from Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to pull even with Team USA in second place.