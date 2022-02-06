Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team’s game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday’s deadline. Nash said Harden wants to remain with the Nets and the team is building with him and thinks it has the best chance to win with him. Harden has missed two games with a left hamstring injury and been the subject of trade rumors, including a possible deal to send him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. Harden has missed 10 games in his first full season with Brooklyn.