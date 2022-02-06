Finally time for US-Canada in women’s hockey

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — It’s time for the United States vs. Canada in women’s hockey. Round one of two, in all likelihood. The North American powerhouses play live Monday night on USA Network in what may be the most anticipated event on Day 3 of the Beijing Games. It would be even more significant, except the teams seem likely to meet again for the gold medal later. Also Monday, Nathan Chen begins his bid for individual gold when he skates in the men’s short program.